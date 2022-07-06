Supreme and Vans Come Together on a New Skate Grosso Mid Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Supreme and Vans is on the way.

After releasing multiple iterations of the iconic Old Skool and Half Cab silhouettes in November 2021, the streetwear brand and the California-based skatewear company have joined forces once again to deliver a new set of Skate Grosso Mid styles this season. Supreme announced the release of the collab on Instagram yesterday and in the now-deleted post, it was revealed that the Vans Skate Grosso Mids will be released before week’s end.

The latest Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid collection will consist of three colorways, including white, black, and red-based color schemes. According to Supreme, it has tapped artist Nate Lowman for this project and his work appears in the form of bullet hole graphics throughout the entirety of the canvas uppers. Additional details include a special graphic printed on the tongue tag along with a vulcanized midsole with co-branding on the heel. Completing the look is a classic Waffle outsole.

This isn’t the first time that Supreme and Vans collaborated on a set of Skate Grosso Mids as the duo dropped new iterations of the shoe in June 2021.

The Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid collection is set to launch this Thursday at Supremenewyork.com at 11 a.m. ET and at Supreme stores in New York, Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, and Paris followed by a release in Japan this Saturday.

The Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

