Supreme and The North Face’s Newest Collection Is Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Supreme has another must-have collaboration on the way.

Hot on the heels of its team up with Burberry this month, the streetwear brand tapped The North Face in spring ’22 to deliver a new apparel collection before month’s end.

Supreme shared a preview of its latest capsule with the outdoor activewear brand on Instagram today, revealing that the collab will include a Baltoro jacket, the Mountain Pro jacket, long-sleeve and short-sleeve t-shirts, Mountain pants, Chugach 16 backpack and Smith Rescue googles.

The standout piece from the capsule is the Summit Series Rescue Baltoro jacket, which is offered in four colorways including camo, black, pink, and blue. The jacket features a water-resistant nylon shell along with a 700-Fill down interior and co-branding throughout the exterior. The matching Mountain Pro jacket and pants feature a water-resistant 3-layer poly shell combined with sealed seams and printed logos on the back. The base layer t-shirts are constructed with poly elastane while the backpack is made from recycled and ballistic nylon. Rounding out the collection is a winter-ready Smith Rescue goggles, which don laser-etched logos and a silicone strap.

The Supreme x The North Face collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The latest Supreme x The North Face collection will be released at Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores in New York, Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, and Paris this Thursday followed by a launch in Japan this Saturday. At the time of press, retail pricing for the apparel pieces has not yet been announced by the collaborators.