Supreme and Nike’s Shox Ride 2 Collabs Are Dropping This Week

Longtime partners Supreme and Nike have a new sneaker collaboration dropping soon.

After delivering the Air Zoom Flight 95 collab last month, the streetwear brand announced on Instagram yesterday that it has teamed up with the sportswear giant to deliver a four-shoe Shox Ride 2 collection as part of its spring/summer ’22 season.

The collaborative Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 shoe will be available in four colorways including red, black, white, and green makeups. The sneaker features a breathable mesh construction on the upper and is coupled with soft nubuck overlay panels throughout the silhouette. Further adding comfort to the shoe is a Duraplush tongue, while Supreme’s signature branding appears on the Shox midsole.

In addition to the sneaker, the collab will include matching Supreme x Nike running hats donning the same iterations of the shoes.

“Supreme has worked with Nike on a new version of the Shox Ride 2 and Running Hat for Spring,” Supreme wrote in the Instagram caption. “Made exclusively for Supreme, the Shox Ride 2 and Running Hat will be offered in four color ways.”

The Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 collab will be released this Thursday at Supremenewyork.com at 11 a.m. ET and at Supreme stores in New York, Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, and Paris. The Supreme stores in Japan will launch their pairs on Saturday.

