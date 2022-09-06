A Pair of Supreme x Nike SB Blazers Are Dropping This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike Skateboarding have a new sneaker collaboration dropping soon.

The legendary streetwear brand and the sportswear giant announced yesterday that a pair of new Supreme x Nike SB Blazer styles are releasing before week’s end.

The two new colorways are reminiscent of the duo’s highly sought after Supreme x Nike SB Blazer collabs from 2006, with a quilted upper that’s available in black leather or blue denim. The sneakers also feature a faux snakeskin-inspired Swoosh branding on the sides, co-branded tongue tags, along with an engraved D-Ring pull tab on the heel and a red insole featuring Supreme’s signature box logo. Rounding out the look is a black midsole for the leather pair and a white midsole for the denim style.

“Supreme has worked with Nike SB on a new version of the Blazer Mid. Made exclusively for Supreme, the Blazer Mid will be offered in quilted leather and quilted denim color ways,” Supreme wrote for the Instagram caption of the shoe.

Supreme and Nike SB have released several sneaker collabs this year, which included new iterations of the Zoom Flight 95 and the Shox Ride 2. Despite their numerous projects together, the Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid from 2006 remains one of the most coveted.

The new Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid styles launch this Thursday at Supremenewyork.com at 11 a.m. ET and at Supreme stores in New York, Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, and Paris. The Supreme stores in Japan are releasing their pairs on Saturday.

The Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme