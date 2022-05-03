Supreme and Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection Is Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Supreme has tapped longtime partner Nike for its latest sneaker collaboration.

After previewing its forthcoming Shox Ride 2 collab in February, the legendary streetwear brand has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear brand for spring ’22 to deliver the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection before week’s end.

The collaborative sneaker is offered in three tonal colorways including beige, black, and blue. The upper is constructed of premium suede and leather materials and is paired with a paisley bandana print on the side panels, mudguard, and heel. Adding to the look are embroidered mini Swoosh branding at the toe box and by the ankle collar, co-branding on the tongue and footbed, paisley print on the Zoom Air-cushioned midsole, and a rubber outsole.

The Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection will be released this Thursday exclusively at Supremenewyork.com at 11 a.m. ET and at Supreme stores in New York, Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, and Paris. The collab will be released in Japan on Saturday. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the shoes has not yet been announced by Supreme or Nike.

The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collab in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collab in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme