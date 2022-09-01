×
Alaïa Gives Superga’s Classic Sneakers A High-Fashion Twist in Chic New Collaboration

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

Alaïa Fall 2022 Collection
Alaïa is giving Superga a high-fashion makeover, thanks to the duo’s chic new collaboration.

Drafted by creative director Pieter Mulier, the limited-edition line revamps two of the Italian sneaker brand’s styles with an Alaïa twist, inspired by their shared love of easy fits and clean lines. The first, the footwear brand’s low-top Superga 2790 sneaker, features monochrome white canvas uppers with Alaïa’s signature geometric “double-A” stitching. Finishing the $510 set are thick platform soles.

Alaïa x Superga platform sneakers in off-white canvas.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alaïa

Similarly, the $710 black version features the same soles and detailing, along with a dash of edge from reptilian-printed leather uppers. Each pair features co-branded satin tags, silver eyelets and leather insoles as well.

Alaïa x Superga’s platform sneakers in dark printed croc leather. 
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alaïa

However, the duo’s collaboration also includes a revised take to Superga’s 2750 sneakers. The low-top silhouette, featuring a shorter sole than the 2790’s, is given a similar branding with a white canvas set with asymmetric top-stitching, retailing for $460. The monochrome black version, featuring the same reptilian leather uppers as its platform cousin, retails for $650.

Alaïa x Superga sneakers in dark printed croc leather. 
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alaïa

Despite the launch’s limited-edition nature, there’s more exciting news on the horizon: the collaboration is ongoing, and will release new styles in the Spring 2023 season as well.

The limited-edition Alaïa x Superga collaboration is now available in Alaïa stores, as well as the brand’s website.

Discover Alaïa’s Fall 2022 collection in the gallery.

