Images of Stussy’s New Nike Air Max 2015 Collab Have Emerged

The facade of the new Nike Style store in Seoul, South Korea.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that frequent collaborators Stussy and Nike have another sneaker project in the works.

Instagram user @Cakenotcrumbs shared an image yesterday of the Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015, a purported collab between the legendary streetwear brand and the sportswear giant.

The specific colorway of the Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015 that was shared donned a vibrant pink color scheme including on the entirety of the mesh-based upper. Breaking up the tonal execution are Stussy branding at the forefoot and the reverse Swoosh logo on the heel counter. The shoe also comes with matching pink shoelaces and the look is completed with a translucent Air Max-cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole.

As the name of the model suggests, the Nike Air Max 2015 was released in 2015 as the latest entry into the iconic Air Max line.

In addition to the forthcoming Air Max 2015 collab, Stussy and Nike have delivered several sneaker projects this year, most recently a trio of Nike Air Force 1 Mid colorways in May. The streetwear brand also joined forces with the Swoosh’s subsidiary brand Converse last month for a special Chuck Taylor All Star collab.

Although an image of the Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015 collab was shared by @Cakenotcrumbs on Instagram yesterday, release details of the purported sneaker project have yet to be revealed by the streetwear brand or the Swoosh.

In related Nike news, images of the new Air Max Scorpion have emerged, which is a new Air Max sneaker that’s reportedly hitting stores before year’s end.