Stüssy’s Nike Air Max 2013 Collection Drops This Week

Frequent collaborators Stüssy and Nike keep the sneaker collaborations coming.

Fresh off of delivering new iterations of the Air Force 1 Mid in May, the renowned streetwear brand and the sportswear giant have joined forces yet again with a new Air Max 2013 collection hitting stores before week’s end.

The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 collab will be available in three colorways including in “Fossil,” “Black” and “Pink” looks. The sneakers themselves feature a mesh-based upper for enhanced ventilation while Stüssy branding appears on the forefoot and a reverse Swoosh logo on the heel counter. Breaking up the look is a translucent Air Max-cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole.

Also releasing alongside the collaborative Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 styles are matching apparel pieces including co-branded sweatpants, crewnecks, t-shirts, windbreaker jackets, white crew socks, and a black bucket hat.

The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 collection will be released starting this Friday at Stussy.com at 1 p.m. ET and at select Dover Street Market as well as Stüssy stores in North America, the UK and Europe. Select stockists in Japan and South Korea are launching the collab on Saturday. Although a release date for the collab has been announced, the retail pricing has not yet been revealed by either of the parties involved.

The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 in the “Fossil” colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stussy

The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 in the “Pink” colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stussy