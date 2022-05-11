A Trio of Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Styles Are Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime partners Stüssy and Nike have a new sneaker collaboration dropping soon.

After releasing a limited number of hand-dyed Air Force 1 Lows in January 2021, the streetwear label and the sportswear giant have joined forces in spring ’22 to deliver a trio of collaborative Air Force 1 Mids that are hitting shelves before week’s end.

Two of the three looks mirror the “Fossil” and “Black” Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Lows that dropped in December 2020, with the pair featuring a thick hemp construction on the upper, embroidered Swoosh branding on the sides, co-branded tongue tags, and corresponding tooling. The final style will sport a two-tone black and gray leather upper with Stussy branding on the tongue tag and ankle strap, a white midsole and a black outsole. All three pairs include a subtle perforated “SS” detail on the toe box.

The Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid in the “Black” colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stüssy

In addition to the aforementioned sneaker collab, the new capsule from Stüssy and Nike will also include matching apparel ranging from t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and beanies. According to the streetwear brand, its “Peace, Love, Swoosh” t-shirt features logos that honor the role of sports in the local community.

The Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid collection will be released on Friday at Stussy.com at 1 p.m. ET. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the sneakers has not yet been announced by the collaborators.

In related Nike news, the sportswear brand just launched its new “No Off-Season” podcast coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month.