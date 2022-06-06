Stussy and Converse Collaborate on the Classic Chuck Taylor All-Star

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Stussy has joined forces with Converse for its latest sneaker collaboration.

After teaming up with Nike last month to deliver a trio of Air Force 1 Mid styles, the legendary streetwear brand has announced via Instagram yesterday that it will deliver a new Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star collab before week’s end.

Stussy shared a teaser of the sneaker on the social media platform, which shows that the collab will don a predominantly black canvas upper that’s contrasted by a classic white rubber toe cap, and white shoelaces. The collab’s standout design is the star embroidery on the lateral side of the ankle collar while a white vulcanized tooling sits underneath. At the time of publication, the inspiration behind the look of the collab has not yet been revealed by either of the parties involved.

Stussy has a long history of working with Converse. In 2015, the brands came together to deliver a special Chuck Taylor All-Star collection to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the streetwear brand. A year later, the duo teamed up again to reimagine the classic One Star silhouette.

The latest Stussy x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star collab will be released this Friday at Stussy.com and at select Stussy stockists. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the collab has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Converse news, the brand debuted its colorful 2022 “Pride” collection last month along with its “Found Family” campaign, which was designed to share the values of support and love within the LGBTQIA+ community.