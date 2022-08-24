Stüssy and Converse’s New Chuck 70 Hi Collab Drops This Week

The lateral side of the Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi "Surfman."

Stüssy and Converse have a new sneaker collab coming soon. Much like their recent project, the duo is collaborating on the classic Chuck 70.

After delivering their black-based Chuck 70 Hi collab in June, the legendary streetwear brand and the iconic footwear brand have joined forces yet again for a new “Surfman” iteration of the shoe debuting this week.

The Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi “Surfman” features a premium hemp canvas upper in pink and is paired with the streetwear brand’s iconic “Surfman” logo stamped on the lateral side of the shoe. Co-branding also appears on the tongue while a white vulcanized tooling appears underneath.

“Long live the Stüssy surfman. Highlighting the legacy of Chucks in SoCal style, the icons of California sportswear unite archival references with elevated touches. A bright pink Chuck 70 design pairs the collaboration’s signature hemp canvas upper and unvarnished foxing with the retro “surfman” graphic in lofted embroidery,” Converse wrote for the SNKRS product description of the shoe.

In addition to partnering with Converse, Stüssy also joined forces with Converse’s parent company, Nike, to deliver a series of Air Max 2013 styles this month.

The Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi “Surfman” will be released this Friday at Stussy.com at 1 p.m. ET and at select Dover Street Market stores. Additionally, Converse also confirmed via the SNKRS release date that the collab will also release on the app on Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will come with a $110 price tag.