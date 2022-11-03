Stussy Adds 8-Ball Logo to New Converse Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Stüssy and Converse’s long standing partnership has proven successful thus far, with sizes from the duo’s recent sneaker project selling out within minutes. Adding to their collaborative lineup in 2022 is a new set of Chuck 70 Hi and One Star styles dropping soon.

The legendary streetwear label announced on Instagram yesterday that a new Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi and One Star “8-Ball” collection will hit retail before week’s end.

The Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi “8-Ball” features a navy color scheme predominantly on the premium hairy suede upper while a signature 8-Ball logo is embroidered by the ankle collar on the lateral side. Adding to the look is a co-branded tongue tag, black shoelaces, and a white midsole.

Stüssy’s collaborative Converse One Star colorway dons a vibrant green makeup covering the hairy suede upper, but the 8-Ball logo is embroidered on the midfoot. Much like its Chuck 70 Hi counterpart, the sneaker is equipped with black shoelaces, co-branded tongues, and a contrasting white midsole underneath.

Stüssy and Converse have released several sneaker projects this year, which kicked off with the release of a simple Chuck Taylor All-Star collab in June that featured a special star logo by the ankle collar. In August, Stüssy applied its signature “Surfman” logo on the aforementioned silhouette fore another sneaker project.

Stüssy has a long history of working with Converse. In 2015, both brands came together to deliver a special Chuck Taylor All-Star collection to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Stüssy.

The Stüssy x Converse “8-Ball” collection will be released tomorrow at stussy.com and at select Converse stockists.

