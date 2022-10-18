Stray Rats’ New Balance 580 Collab Arrives This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance has tapped streetwear label Stray Rats for its latest collaborative endeavour.

After delivering a pair of 991 styles in December 2021, the Boston-based sportswear company and the streetwear label have joined forces once again on a new set of MT580 colorways.

The Stray Rats x New Balance MT580 collab is presented in olive or burgundy-based makeups covering the mesh-based upper and is paired with premium suede overlay panels. The first pair is offset with neon pink hits throughout the shoe while the latter style coupled with purple accents. Stray Rats branding is present in the form of the lace lock as well as printed on the footbed. Rounding out the sneaker’s design is a two-tone Rollbar midsole and a solid rubber outsole.

Prior to the MT580 and 991 collabs, Stray Rats and New Balance joined forces two years ago to deliver a special 827 collab, which was worn by supermodel Bella Hadid.

The Stray Rats x New Balance MT580 collab will be released tomorrow exclusively at Varsity Los Angeles and at Lower East Coast in Miami. The collab will also launch on Thursday at Strayrats.com via raffle. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the collab has not yet been announced by the entities.

In related New Balance news, Joe Freshgoods’ New Balance 993 “Performance Art” collab is also hitting stores this week. The sportswear company announced on its release calendar that the 993 collection will be released on Friday at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers. Each pair will retail for $200.