Vans Taps Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ For New Collection

Vans has revealed its next collab, and the forthcoming project is centered around the penultimate season of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things.”

The Cali-based skate brand announced this week that it’s releasing a new sneaker and apparel collection with “Stranger Things” before month’s end. The collection is centered around season 4 of “Stranger Things,” which concluded last month.

The footwear portion of the capsule will include new iterations of Vans’ classic SK8-Hi, the Old Skool, and the Authentic. The first style will draw inspiration by the Upside Down and the creature’s in the show while the next pair is inspired by the Hellfire Club. The final sneaker dons a two-tone checkerboard pattern while Surfer Boy Pizza appears on the heel.

In addition to the sneakers, the new Stranger Things x Vans collection will also include matching apparel and accessories including graphic t-shirts, a denim jacket, and a woven camp shirt and shorts.

“Vans x Stranger Things 4 introduces classics reworked with graphics and design accents lifted from the nostalgia of the show,” Vans wrote for about the new “Stranger Things” collection.

The new “Stranger Things” x Vans collection will be released on Aug. 26 at Vans.com and at Vans retailers. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the collaborative pieces has not been revealed. Additionally, fans can also customize their own “Stranger Things” x Vans sneakers on Vans’ website now.

The Stranger Things x Vans Sk8-Hi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Stranger Things x Vans Old Skool. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans