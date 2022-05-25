‘Euphoria’ Star Storm Reid Models Orange Bikini Top & Sunset-Ombre Cardigan From Her PacSun Collaboration With New Balance Sneakers at Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Storm Reid is kicking off summer with a must-have collaboration with PacSun. Over the weekend, Reid made an appearance at PacSun’s Los Angeles flagship to debut new summer styles from her ArashiBlu Collection, which is available now on Pacsun.com.

The “Euphoria” actress arrived in an orange bikini top under a blue-orange ombre cardigan and cutoff denim shorts. She coordinated the ensemble with New Balance sneakers that featured complementary pops of blush pink.

Storm Reid stops by Pacsun in Downtown Los Angeles on May 22, 2022 to preview her collection. CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

This is Reid’s followup since recently premiering a spring range that had many bold and bright highlights throughout. For summer, Reid’s inspiration is based on two of the most beautiful parts of life: the sunrise and the sunset.

To complement these two inspirations comes the influx of ombre shades throughout the collection as well, a signature contrasting the spring looks in an elevated way.

Storm Reid stops by Pacsun in Downtown Los Angeles on May 22, 2022 to preview her collection. CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Storm Reid stops by Pacsun in Downtown Los Angeles on May 22, 2022 to preview her collection. CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The launch began with a meet and greet with fans, along with a launch party. Guests had the opportunity to customize styles at the DIY station. The party included live music, food and drinks.

The new PacSun collaboration features a lineup of bikini tops and bottoms, striped mini dresses in both blue and orange pastels, multi-wear scarf tops, shorts and pants. There’s a beautiful motif of o-rings throughout each piece, making each top and bottom irresistibly cohesive.