A Pair of Stone Island x New Balance RC Elite V2 Collabs Are Releasing Soon

A new sneaker collaboration between Stone Island and New Balance is dropping soon.

After delivering the inaugural RC Elite collab in September 2021, the fashion label and the Boston-based sportswear brand have announced that two new iterations of the running sneaker are releasing before week’s end.

The two Stone Island x New Balance RC Elite V2 styles will come in the maroon or gray colorways, with the first pair donning a green-based upper and is paired with maroon overlay panels. The latter style will don a predominantly red upper and is contrasted by light gray accents on the upper. Both looks incorporate co-branding on the tongue and stamped on the toe box. Completing the design is a plush FuelCell midsole that’s paired with a full-length carbon fiber plate to promote energy return and propulsion.

“Stone Island and New Balance, together in a long-term collaboration. Both renowned drivers of culture, the two brands share values of research and functionality in their respective fields and adopt an analytic approach to their creations,” Stone Island wrote on its website about the New Balance RC Elite V2 collab.

The two Stone Island x New Balance RC Elite V2 styles will be released exclusively at Stone Island stores this Thursday. The sneakers will also drop at Newbalance.com and at Stoneisland.com on July 5. At the time of publication, the retail pricing for the sneaker has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

