Visual Artist Steve Harrington Launches First-Ever Crocs Collection With Graphic Psychedelic Clogs & Tropical Fish Jibbitz Charms

Los Angeles-based visual artist and designer Steve Harrington is coloring outside the lines in his first-ever Crocs collection. Harrington has teamed up with Crocs and Foot Locker, Inc. to bring his Californian psychedelic-pop aesthetic to a range of Crocs’ footwear silhouettes that are sure to brighten your look and mood.

The limited-edition Harrington Isle Crocs footwear collection consists of five styles including, two Classic Clogs, an All-Terrain Clog, a Transparent Clog, and a Classic Slide. Harrington brings island vibes to the offering, with motifs such as palm trees and tropical fish used as graphics and Jibbitz charms.

Steve Harrington Crocs Classic Clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Steve Harrington Crocs Classic Translucent Clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Although extremely polarizing, Crocs have made a comeback for better or worse as many have shifted their lenses towards easy-going footwear with an emphasis comfort. Based in Colorado, Crocs has expanded their horizons massively, offering a wide variety of inventory from their original clog style to flip-flops, slides, and versatile wedges. The controversial brand continues to partner with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette, while making something unique to the brand’s identity.

The new Steve Harrington x Crocs collaboration arrives as the brand celebrates its 20th anniversary in business with a range of new releases and launches. This fall, the brand has launched popular collaborations with 7-Eleven and Pokémon, debuted new colorways of its hit Pollex clogs with Salehe Bembury, and even tapped Jonathan Van Ness to star in its cozy Classic Lined collection.

Steve Harrington Crocs Classic Clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Steve Harrington Crocs Classic Slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The Steve Harrington x Crocs collection is now available on Crocs.com.

