Stadium Goods Is Now Selling a $26,000 Sneaker Safe on Farfetch

Stadium Goods has teamed up with luxury German safe manufacturer Döttling on an exclusive line of luxury made-to-order sneaker safes.

Now available on Farfetch as part of the shopping platform’s “Beat” retail series, the new safes take inspiration from Stadium Goods’ Trophy Case, a glass case that encapsulates the rarest, most exclusive sneakers and streetwear in the world. (Online marketplace Farfetch acquired sneaker marketplace Stadium Goods in 2018.)

According to Farfetch, the new Stadium Goods x Döttling safe allows the most serious and dedicated collector the opportunity to display and protect their most coveted investments.

Each safe is made-to-order and is crafted with leather, hardware and shelving. Farfetch added that customers will have the ability to choose between an assortment of four shells: calf leather ($26,000), faux ostrich ($28,000), faux alligator ($28,000), and cowhide ($29,500).

CREDIT: TOBIAS FROEHNER

What’s more, the Stadium Goods x Döttling line of sneaker safes will include a rechargeable fingerprint lock, an optional sound alarm that activates when the safe is moved, interior LED lighting, and venting to reduce interior humidity.

And with only 15 total units available for purchase on Farfetch, each of the collaborative safes has a certificate of authenticity and a unique number, specially customized for the collaboration. Each safe will be assembled in Germany at the Döttling factory and will be ready to ship within 4 to 8 weeks.

“Highly prized collections deserve to be stored and transported with the highest levels of security, and style,” Ronojoy Dam, global director of brand & culture at Farfetch, said in a statement. “We are honoured to bring this bespoke union of the best of street culture and European craftsmanship exclusively to Farfetch Beat.”

“Döttling and Farfetch are ideal partners for this very unique project, as we continue to define a new luxury aesthetic that fuses our world of sneakers and streetwear with the world of classic luxury brands,” added Laura Sartor, CEO of Stadium Goods.