Stadium Goods and K-Swiss Reveal a Collaboration With a Look Straight Out of the 1990s

For its latest collaboration, Stadium Goods — via its Stadium luxury streetwear imprint — has reimagined a classic K-Swiss style using a long-lost sample as inspiration.

According to Stadium Goods, an archived sample of the Si-18 International that hadn’t been seen in more than a decade was discovered by K-Swiss in a warehouse. As the sample was being restored, Stadium Goods was in conversations with K-Swiss, and the two ultimately decided to collaborate on a shoe. For the look, they decided to use the original color blocking but with some updates, including employing colors synonymous with Stadium Goods and giving it a vintage feel.

Stadium Goods also said its iteration of the K-Swiss Si-18 International was created to look like it could have appeared in K-Swiss catalogs from the 1990s. What’s more, the predominantly white look with muted purple and green hues will also come with a hang tag that resembles the original that illustrates how the D-R Cinch lacing system works.

“The Si-18 International is one of the most iconic tennis styles of all time. If you played tennis in the ’90s and early 2000s, you knew this was the tennis shoe. It’s also a pillar in the sneaker and streetwear community and this collaboration illustrates K-Swiss’ vintage style but with Stadium Goods’ modern approach,” K-Swiss Global Brands senior designer of collaborations and top tier Jon Tang said in a statement. “At K-Swiss we strive to ‘look back, live forward,’ and this collaboration allows us to not only preserve our rich heritage but also gives us an opportunity to introduce it to a new audience of sneaker enthusiasts and tennis aficionados.”

Stadium x K-Swiss Si-18 International. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stadium Goods

The Stadium x K-Swiss Si-18 International arrives July 14 via Kswiss.com, Farfetch.com and Stadiumgoods.com, as well as the Stadium Goods stores in Chicago and New York. Retail price is $135. Also, Stadium Goods will celebrate the launch with an installation July 12 at the Chicago store.

“With this cornerstone collab, Stadium Goods is thrilled to partner with K-Swiss on a style we know our customers will love. The vintage feel and classic tennis silhouette made sense with our modern Stadium brand aesthetic and lifestyle, and we can’t wait to celebrate the partnership with an install at our Chicago store,” Stadium Goods VP of brand creative and head designer Greig Bennett said in a statement.

Additionally, Stadium Goods confirmed a second iteration will arrive in the fall. That look, according to Stadium Goods, will use the same silhouette and feature inspiration from K-Swiss’ history in mountaineering and the outdoors.

A model in the Stadium x K-Swiss Si-18 International. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stadium Goods