Salehe Bembury Is Dropping a Collab With Vans This Week

Salehe Bembury has a new sneaker project dropping this week.

After previewing his forthcoming New Balance 990v2 collab in June, the renowned designer has joined forces with Vans to deliver a new Authentic collection before week’s end. Bembury also confirmed that the collab was designed under his Spunge imprint by sharing a series of photos on his personal Instagram account.

The Spunge x Vans Authentic collab will be available in three colorways: a blue and yellow makeup, a pink and sail colorway, and a yellow and brown color scheme. The entirety of the shoe’s canvas upper is covered in Spunge’s signature fingerprint graphic and is coupled with Vans branding at the forefoot. Completing the shoe’s look is a contrasting white vulcanized tooling while a colorful stripe runs on the midfoot.

In addition to the Spunge x Vans Authentic collection, the capsule between the brands will include matching t-shirts featuring the Spunge fingerprint graphics. The shirts were worn by the models on the Instagram posts shared by Bembury.

The Spunge x Vans Authentic collection will be released this Thursday at beaspunge.com at 12 p.m. ET, but the retail pricing for the sneakers has not yet been announced. At the time of writing, Vans has not to announced if the capsule will be receiving a wider release in the future.

