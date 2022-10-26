A Spider-Man x Air Jordan 1 High Collab Is Reportedly Dropping in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of Marvel’s most popular superheroes is getting his own Air Jordan 1 sneaker collaboration.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz announced on Instagram yesterday that a new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High colorway that’s designed in collab with the film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will hit retail in 2023.

The account shared a mock-up depiction of the purported “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” x Air Jordan 1 High collab as images of the shoe have yet to surface. The collab will reportedly feature a color scheme that’s inspired by the protagonist Miles Morales and his iconic black-based Spider-Man suit based on the depiction.

The upper is expected to feature a spider web graphic and is offset by red overlay panels along with a white Swoosh branding on the sides. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a red outsole. The collab is also expected to be available in full-family sizing.

Spider-Man’s association with wearing Air Jordan 1s has kicked off in 2018 when Morales in the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” wore the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.” In last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film, the character Peter Parker wore the Air Jordan 1 High “Hyper Crimson.”

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” x Air Jordan 1 High collab will be released in summer ’23. At the time of writing, release details for the collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the sneaker project.

