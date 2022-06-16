Sperry Dresses Several of Its Beloved Shoes With ‘Jaws’ Imagery for a Summer-Ready Collection

Sperry footwear is splashing into the summer with a new capsule of summer shoes inspired by the iconic movie “Jaws.”

According to Sperry, the “Jaws” collection will feature boat shoes, sneakers and floats, alongside subtle references to signature elements of the three sequels.

Available in CVO or slip-on, the two Striper 2 styles are priced at $60 and feature popular scenes from the second film.

The A/O 3-Eye is offered in two finishes. Both priced at $150, the “Great White Gray” style features a black “Dead Eye” in reference to a famous line in the movie, while the “Orca” style pays homage to a boat in the film.

Lastly, the Cloud CVO shoes are offered in three finishes, each priced at $85. The “Chief Khaki” style references the iconic uniform of Amity’s chief of police, Martin Brody. The “Hooper Denim” look features a “Topsider Oceanographic Institution” patch on the ankle and a “Beach Closed” sign on the sockliner. The “Quint Olive” shoe is a salient reference to the military jacket from the captain of the Orca boat.

With prices ranging from $60-$150, the Sperry x “Jaws” collection will be available at select retail stores and Sperry.com on June 21.

Sperry x “Jaws” Striper 2 Slip-On. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

Sperry x “Jaws” Cloud CVO “Chief Khaki.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry