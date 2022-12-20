South2 West8 and Reebok Once Again Collaborate on the Zig Kinetica

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

South2 West8 and Reebok have joined forces once again and just like their recent team up, the brands are giving the Zig Kinetica sneaker a new look.

After delivering their Tenkara-inspired Zig Kinetica II Edge collab in October, the Japanese clothing label and the sportswear brand has announced that their new Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge collab will hit retail before month’s end.

This time, South2 West8 has applied its fly-fishing and military-inspired design aesthetic to the technical silhouette. The collab features a textile camouflage upper that’s coupled with suede and leather overlay panels. The look is capped off with a spiky rubber toe cap while a speckled black Floatride Fuel midsole and Vibram Ecostep lugged outsole appear below.

“The goal of this collaboration is to incorporate South2 West8 aesthetics and a simple sense of beauty into iconic sneakers developed by Reebok,” Kaname Nagaoka, South2 West8’s brand director, said. “Like our first collaboration, we were inspired by outdoor settings colliding with urban environments and the idea of linking the two in harmony.”

The South2 West8 x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge collab is available now at select Reebok retailers in Japan and will see a global launch on Dec. 30 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok stockists. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag.

The lateral side of the South2 West8 x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The lateral side of the South2 West8 x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok