A Japanese Fly-Fishing Method Inspires Reebok and South2 West8’s New Sneaker Collab

Reebok has joined forces with Japanese clothing brand South2 West8 for its latest sneaker project.

Arriving this weekend is the South2 West8 x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge, a new iteration of the sportswear brand’s popular trail sneaker that’s designed in collaboration with the apparel label. This is the first time that both South2 West8 and Reebok are dropping a collaborative project together and according to two parties, their sneaker collab is inspired by a traditional Japanese fly-fishing method called Tenkara.

The South2 West8 x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge features a camo upper and is paired with green suede overlay panels along with matching green shoelaces. Adding to the look is a two-tone Floatride Fuel midsole and a black lugged Vibram outsole that’s designed to provide all-day cushioning and grip for outdoor exploration.

“We were inspired by a visual of an outdoor field colliding with an urban city and the idea of linking the two,” South2 West8’s brand director Kaname Nagaoka said. “South2 West8 holds little interest in designs that are overly sophisticated or high-tech, in favor of those that are athletically functional. In this respect, the Zig design aptly maintains its functionality, while possessing decorative and assertive elements with great visual volume and presence. These characteristics make it a perfect match for South2 West8 wear.”

The South2 West8 x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge collab will be released this Saturday exclusively at South2 West8 stores for $170. A wider release of hte collab will arrive on Nov. 18 at Reebok.com and at select retailers.

The South2 West8 x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

