Images of the SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Collab Have Emerged

Jordan Brand has tapped SoleFly for an upcoming Air Jordan collab.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the SoleFly x Air Jordan 13, a new sneaker project between the Miami-based sneaker boutique and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand. According to the account, the collab will hit retail in December. SoleFly also commented on the Instagram post with an emoji of a fishing pole, which possibly hints at the inspiration behind the project.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collab dons a sail-based based upper and is offset by the premium university blue mid-panels and premium gray suede underlay panels. The tongue features the Jumpman logo on the right shoe and SoleFly’s signature branding on the left pair. Rounding out the design is the silhouette’s iconic hologram detail by the ankle collar, along with a university blue midsole and a sail outsole. The images shared by the aforementioned leaker account reveals that the shoe will come with special packaging.

SoleFly’s collaborative partnership with Jordan Brand began in 2016 with the release of their Miami Marlins-inspired Air Jordan 23 collab. Since then, the Miami-based boutique has had a hand in introducing new iterations of several popular Air Jordan silhouettes, including the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 16.

At the time of publication, the release info for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collab has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

