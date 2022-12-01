SoleFly’s Air Jordan 13 Collab Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

SoleFly and Jordan Brand’s much anticipated Air Jordan 13 collaboration is finally releasing soon.

After images of the sneaker project surfaced on social media last month, the Miami-bred boutique has confirmed on Instagram that its Air Jordan 13 collab will hit retail before week’s end.

“SoleFly is back with another Jordan collaboration, this time with the AJ13, inspired by Jordan’s retirement in 1998. We go from the court to the open sea for our next journey,” the retailer wrote on the Instagram caption of its Air Jordan 13 collab.

A front view of the SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of SoleFly

According to SoleFly, this SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collab features a sail-based ripstop upper that spotlights aquatic performance materials while the blue accents are inspired by a feature one may see in maritime vessels. The iconic holographic jewel at the heel serves as a nod to the reflections of the sea while SoleFly branding appears on the tongue and insole. Completing the design of the shoe is a blue midsole and a sail outsole.

The latest SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collab and its accompanying apparel will be released tomorrow at SoleFly.com at 10 a.m. ET and at SoleFly stores. Jordan Brand has also confirmed on the Nike SNKRS release calendar that the accompanying apparel capsule will launch via the app on Saturday. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the sneaker has not yet been announced, but the prices for the apparel pieces will range between $40 to $200.