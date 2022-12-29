Bape and SoleBox Once Again Collaborate on the Bape Sta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A Bathing Ape and Solebox have joined forces yet again and just like their initial team up, the duo is giving the popular Bape Sta sneaker a premium makeover.

After delivering their inaugural Bape Sta collab last year, the Japanese streetwear label and the Berlin-based sneaker boutique have announced on Instagram that a new version of the sneaker is hitting retail before month’s end.

The lateral side of the Solebox x Bape Sta collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

Much like the first drop, the latest Solebox x Bape Sta collab features premium made-in-Italy craftsmanship, with Bape’s signature camo pattern throughout the entirety of the upper. Solebox branding is embroidered on the heel tab while Bape Sta branding appears on the tongue tag. Completing the look of the shoe are white shoelaces, gray star logo on the sides, and a white midsole underneath.

Unlike the first drop, the latest sneaker collab will not release alongside a range of Solebox x Bape apparel.

“Counting more than five years since the partnership between A Bathing Ape and Solebox started as a dealer, with last year’s collaboration we set a new milestone in our successful alliance,” Bape said about its ongoing partnership with Solebox.

The latest Solebox x Bape Sta will be released exclusively at Solebox.com and at Solebox stores tomorrow in both men’s and women’s sizing for 52,800 yen, which converts to $397. The sneaker collab will also drop on Jan. 2 at Bape.com and at Bape stores.

A top-down view of the Solebox x Bape Sta collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape