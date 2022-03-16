Images of the Social Status x Nike Air Penny Collection Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collab between Social Status and Nike is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming Social Status x Nike Air Penny collection on Instagram yesterday. In the post, it revealed that The Whitaker Group’s retail banner has reimagined NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s first and second Nike signature basketball shoes but the theme behind the styles wasn’t confirmed.

The Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 collab will be available in two contrasting beige and black-based color schemes and unlike standard versions of the shoe, the lateral Swoosh branding is interchangeable. Adding to the design is Social Status embroidery on the heel counter along with the signature “Penny” logo on the tongue. Rounding out the design is a Max Air-cushioned midsole and a solid and translucent outsole.

The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 will also arrive in predominantly black and beige looks but unlike the aforementioned Air Max Penny 1, they feature light blue accents throughout the upper. Both styles also feature co-branded embroidery on the ankle collar, a special Air Penny 2 hangtag, and custom shoeboxes that appear to be inspired by a toy box.

Prior to images of the Social Status x Nike Air Penny collection surfacing, the duo joined forces in September 2021 to deliver a pair of Dunk Mid “Free Lunch” collabs.

Although images of the collab were shared by @zSneakerheadz, release info for the Social Status x Nike Air Penny collab has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.