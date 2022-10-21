Social Status Will Deliver the Nike Air Penny 2 ‘Playgrounds’ Collab Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Social Status and Nike have collaborated once again, and just like their recent project, the duo is giving the classic Air Penny 2 sneaker a new look.

After delivering the black-based colorway last month, the sneaker retailer and the sportswear giant have announced today that its next white and blue makeup of their Air Penny 2 “Playgrounds” collab will hit stores next month.

The forthcoming iteration of the Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playgrounds” dons a blue-based leather upper and is offset by sail nubuck overlay panels and a white mudguard. The sneaker also features a special co-branded logo by the ankle collar and reflective 3M detailing throughout. The shoe also comes with a special Li’l Penny-inspired box that pays homage to the basketball legend.

According to Social Status, its Nike Air Penny 2 project “pays homage to the history, legacy and importance of Penny

Hardaway and his game-changing Nike silhouettes.” The vibrant color combination draws inspiration from the energy of school yards, playgrounds and basketball court across the globe.

The release of this new Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playgrounds” colorway starts today at Social Status stores via an in-store raffle that runs until Nov. 1. The sneaker project will launch on Nov. 4 at Socialstatuspgh.com at 11 a.m. ET and will retail for $200.

