The Nostalgic Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2 ‘Playground’ Collab Features Nods to Lil Penny

After delivering the highly-anticipated Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” collaboration, Social Status is back to give the iconic Air Max Penny 2 a new look.

The retailer — one of The Whitaker Group banners owned by retail mogul James Whitner — has revealed the Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2 “Playground,” which will arrive before month’s end. The shoe will drop in two colorways: “Black/White” and “White/Blue.”

The collab, according to Social Status, pays homage “to the history, legacy and importance of Penny Hardaway and his game-changing Nike silhouettes.” They feature premium leather details, embroidered Social Status x Nike special project branding and 3M detailing. Also, the sneakers come with a Lil Penny toy-inspired shoe box. The “Black/White” look also features pink in the heel bubble, which is a nod to the pink bubblegum that children on playgrounds have enjoyed historically.

The first of the Social Status x Air Max Penny 2 “Playground” colorways to arrive is “Black/White.” Starting today, consumers can enter an in-store raffle at any The Whitaker Group store, enter the general raffle on the Social Status website or enter The Whitaker Group Discord member-only draw. The Social Status x Air Penny 2 “Playground” in “Black/White” will then launch Sept. 30 via the retailer’s online store. The sneakers will retail for $200 in adult sizing.

Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2 “Playground” in “Black/White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status

Social Status said it will reveal the launch date and details for the “White/Blue” colorway at a later date.

As with all The Whitaker Group collabs — including the “Recess” video that was revealed with the Nike Air Max Penny 1 collab — the shoe was introduced with a compelling campaign. This time, Social Status released a video titled “Playground,” which was directed by the Turner Brothers and features an appearance by comedian Lou Young. The video, according to Social Status, is “the coming of age story of young James and his friends to move to the basketball court and his long-awaited 1-on-1 game with Dez.” The retailer said the film concludes this year’s Social Status story chapter “with a showdown between James and Dez for honor, pride but also Deanna’s heart.”

Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2 “Playground” in “White/Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status