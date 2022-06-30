Social Status Reveals Two Nike Air Max Penny 1 ‘Recess’ Colorways

Social Status and Nike have a two-shoe collaboration on the way that 1990s basketball fans and sneakerheads alike are sure to love.

The boutique retailer owned by entrepreneur James Whitner of The Whitaker Group revealed on social media yesterday its two collaborative Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” colorways. The two colorways of the collaboration are “Black” and “Desert Sand.”

The caption on the social media post began with “See you at Recess” and ended with “coming soon,” offering just a look at the shoes without revealing the release info.

The Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status

In March, images of a four-shoe Social Status x Nike Air Penny collection leaked via @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, a range that included two Air Max Penny 1 colorways and two new-look Nike Air Penny 2s. Although Social Status revealed its Nike Air Max Penny 1, no confirmation has been provided by the retailer that a Nike Air Penny 2 collaboration will be released.

This is not the lone product-related headline Social Status has made as of late. Last week, the retailer released its 20-piece collaborative Champion collection that is a nod to the “deep burning passion to become a better you” and represents “being active through fitness, molding and creating the best you possible, through hard work and dedication.” Prices range from $35 for T-shirts to $95 for multiple collaborative Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodies.