Philipp Plein & Snoop Dogg Collaborate On Sparkling Statement Sneakers With Gold-Plated Accents

(L-R) Philipp Plein and Snoop Dogg host exclusive event to celebrate new sneaker release in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2022.

Philipp Plein and Snoop Dogg hosted a private launch party to celebrate the release of their new sneakers in Los Angeles on Dec. 6.

The German fashion designer and West Coast legend have come together to create a super exclusive collaboration called the #PLEINDOGG. The extraordinary eye-catching styles brings attention to detail that are perfectly tuned to Snoop Dogg’s signature Doggy Style.

Philipp Plein and Snoop Dogg celebrate new sneaker collaboration in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Snoop Dogg celebrates new sneaker collaboration with Philipp Plein in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The purple #PLEINDOGG sneaker is crafted of calf leather and full stones. The striking silhouette also includes a logo gothic black metal lettering matt. The unmistakable faceted gothic branding makes both logos applied key protagonists, while the extreme refinement of details confers a unique look.

The Plein x Snoop Dogg #PleinDogg sneaker. CREDIT: Cesare Gualdoni

The patent black #PLEINDOGG features gold patent details and logo gothic metal lettering. Crafted of calf leather, the shoe style also has gold plated accents.

The Plein x Snoop Dogg #PleinDogg sneaker. CREDIT: Cesare Gualdoni

Philipp Plein devotion and passion for sneakers have been transferred to develop this iconic and exclusive shoe so called the #PLEINDOGG collab. driving the beauty and uniqueness of these pieces to the next level.

“I always admired Snoop’s skills and uniqueness of making music with an unforgettable memorable style and I wanted to celebrate it with a collaboration that brings together music and fashion. There’s nothing more beautiful than making these sneakers so precious to enrich our range of products with something truly unexpected,” Plein explained.

The #PLEINDOGG collab. can only be purchased in Philipp Plein Monoband stores and on plein.com.