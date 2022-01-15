Sneaker Room and Kyrie Irving to Release Fourth Annual Charitable ‘Mom’ Collection Featuring the Nike Kyrie 7

For the fourth time, Sneaker Room and NBA star Kyrie Irving have teamed up to create a “Mom” collection, but this time, the storytelling is a bit different.

For the collection — which features new-look iterations of the Nike Kyrie 7 — Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman and the baller told the story of their late mothers. The new wrinkle to the story, Sneaker Room said, is the want to honor all mothers with the kicks, including Mother Earth.

For the two iterations of the Nike Kyrie 7 “Mom” in the collection, Sneaker Room and Irving highlighted nature’s four elements: land, fire, water and air. The sneakers will come in two colorways, “Green/Yellow” and “Blue/Orange,” and feature Sneaker Room Foundation logo and the signature “Mom” logo on the lace aglets. Also, hearts will appear on the upper Swoosh branding, special messaging appears inside each shoe and there’s a place for the wearer to fill in the blank after “In honor of” on the heel.

Sneaker Room will release 1996 pairs of the “Green/Yellow” colorway, which the retailer said represents the year Kyrie Irving’s mother, Elizabeth Irving, passed away, and that 525 pairs of the “Blue/Orange” look will release to honor Suraj Kaufman’s late mother, Ellen Kaufman.

The release also has a charitable component, and Sneaker Room confirmed 100% of the proceeds will be donated. Past collections have helped fund after-school and summer programs, the purchase of Giraffe Incubator Carestations for the Jersey City Medical Center newborn intensive care unit, the creation of a food pharmacy for the food insecure and several projects with the Boys & Girls Club of Hudson County in New Jersey.

The “Mom” collection will arrive Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Snkrroom.com, with the “Green/Yellow” colorway retailing for $175 and the “Blue/Orange” look for $250.

Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 “Mom” in “Blue/Orange.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Sneaker Room