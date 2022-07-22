×
Skechers x Tokidoki Collaborate on Whimsical & Colorful Summer Sneaker Styles

By Amina Ayoud
skechers-tokidoki-sneakers
Moncler x Hoka ‘Still Life’ Sneaker
Moncler x Hoka ‘Still Life’ Sneaker
Moncler x Hoka ‘Still Life’ Sneaker
Moncler x Hoka ‘Still Life’ Sneaker
Skechers has released a new colorful collaboration with Tokidoki.

The lifestyle brand launched four stylish shoes today in the spirit of the universal mantra that something unexpected and special can happen on any given day. The fun and whimsical Skechers x Tokidoki line features an all-star cast of colorful characters from the Tokidoki universe and its iconic heart and crossbones logo across a range of popular Skechers sneaker styles for women, including the Uno.

The collection is available at select Skechers retail stores and at Skechers.com in the United States and Canada, while a second global drop will follow in September. Many of the sneakers in the collection have a chunky “dad sneaker” silhouette that reflects the exceedingly popular style. Each shoe is imbued with maximalist patterns and colors that cater to those in need of statement-making footwear.

Sunny Street lace-up fashion joggers feature Tokidoki Unicorno characters and a color-blocked design with black suede accents. Skechers Uno sneakers take color-popping to a new level with heart and crossbones logos printed on each pair in bright blue, pink and yellow. The Skechers Uno 2 retro-style sneakers have an allover print of Tokidoki’s characters. And Upbeats are the perfect white sneaker for the summer, with colorful piping and pops of Tokidoki character designs on the outsole.

Tokidoki, which translates to “sometimes” in Japanese, is an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand based on the vision of Italian artist Simone Legno and his partners, serial entrepreneurs Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold. Since debuting in 2005, Tokidoki has amassed a cult-like following for its larger-than-life characters and emerged as a sought-after global lifestyle brand. Tokidoki offers an extensive range of products which include apparel, handbags, cosmetics, accessories, toys and more.

Click through the gallery to see another colorful sneaker collaboration.

