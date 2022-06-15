×
Simone Biles Serves Up a Champion’s Pose in Sparkling Jumpsuit for Final Wheaties Box in 100th Century Collection Series

By Ashley Rushford
Simone Biles wearing an Aliette dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Matteo jewelry while carrying a Judith Leiber bag arrives at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021
2021
2020
2018
2017
What does a leader, greatest athletes of all time and decorated gymnast in American history get? Her very own cereal box. On Wednesday, Simone Biles announced that her photo would grace the third and final box of Wheaties Century Collection Series. The four-time Olympic gold medalist joins boxing champion Muhammad Ali and NBA legend Michael Jordan, as part of the cereal’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Biles officially confirmed the news in a Instagram video expressing her excitement and what it means to be a Wheaties champion. The “Flying High” author looked peachy in a long-sleeve knit top. She complemented the springy style with wavy hair and a silver necklace.

“I’m thrilled to be on the third and final box in this series proudly representing today’s athletes in what it means to be a Wheaties champion. Throughout Wheaties history, they’ve featured athletes who do their best to try and go above and beyond their sports and also give back to the world. Growing up I looked up to Dominique Dawes and Serena Williams. It’s always important to see someone that looks like you succeeding and to share the title of Wheaties champion with them means the world to me. As a Wheaties champion, I want to encourage everyone to be the best version of themselves and pursue their dreams,” Biles said.

Rolling out later this month, the cereal box has Biles front and center performing a signature gymnastic move in a sparkling one-piece outfit. There’s no denying that her accomplishments have certainly made her worthy of being a Wheaties Champion, including a record-breaking seven National All-Around titles, three consecutive and five overall World All-Around Titles, seven Olympic medals and pioneering four gymnastic skills named in her honor. Beyond the sport, Biles has also used her platform to advocate for mental health reform as well as campaigning for education and assistance for children in adoption and foster care systems.

Click through the gallery to see Simone Bile’s sleek style evolution throughout the years.

