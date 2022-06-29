Sean Wotherspoon Teases Adidas Orketro Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas Originals have another sneaker collab on the way.

After teasing his forthcoming Gazelle collab on social media this month, the Round Two co-founder has shared the first look at his collaborative Adidas Orketro sneaker on Instagram yesterday.

The images shared by Wotherspoon show that his Adidas Orketro collab will don a predominantly pink upper and is paired with multicolored stripes and sail overlay panels throughout the shoe. Cushioning the underfoot is a colorful AdiPrene+ cushioning on the midsole and a matching rubber outsole. Wotherspoon’s signature branding is embroidered on the toe box and is stamped on the tongue. There’s also a hangtag attached to the shoe, which reveals that the collab is still in the sample stages.

Although a first look at the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Originals Orketro collab was shared by the designer, the collab’s release has not yet been announced by the brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the collab, Adidas has colorways of the running sneaker available at Adidas.com now for a retail price of $140.

“The Orketro Shoes look to lightweight ’90s running shoes and brutalism for design inspiration. This confluence of references combines to push the classic running silhouette in a new, futuristic direction,” Adidas wrote for the product description of the Orketro sneaker.

In related Adidas news, the brand shared an initial look at its new AdiFOM Q sneaker yesterday, which is inspired by the Adidas Quake sneaker from 2001. The brand also confirmed that the shoe will hit stores before year’s end.