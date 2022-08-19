Sean Wotherspoon, Hot Wheels and Adidas Team Up for Collaborative Shoe and Apparel Range

Sean Wotherspoon, Adidas Originals and Hot Wheels have joined forces for a three-way collaborative range.

For this collection, Wotherspoon — famed collaborator and Round Two co-founder — took his love of all things automotive with Hot Wheels to create a racing-inspired collection of apparel and footwear. The products feature toy car company’s signature flaming Hot Wheels logo, and apparel pieces include a race jacket, a T-shirt, a long-sleeved shirt, trail shorts, a bucket hat and a reversible tote bag. As for the footwear, the collection includes an updated Superturf Adventure shoe with detachable patches and a new take on the classic Adidas slide, the Adilette.

The apparel pieces are sporty and everyday, with the color palette featuring plenty of blue and white. Red is also seen everywhere in association with the Hot Wheels logo. One key element of this collection is a peace sign designed to resemble the sun, with Wotherspoon’s initials scribbled in the center, which is found on every piece. They are most prevalent on the Adilette slides, which have a graphic print of the symbol on both shoes, making it impossible to miss.

Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels x Adidas Superturf Adventure. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels x Adidas Adilette. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Wotherspoon teased the collaboration early this week with an Instagram post, saying he collaborated with Adidas and Hot Wheels, and the sneakers and apparel would be available soon. Some of his previous Adidas collaborations include a vegan leather shoe with Atmos, as well as two standalone collaborations on the Adidas Orketro and Adidas Gazelle.

The collection is live now on the Adidas Confirmed app today, and is also available via Round Two. The footwear signups begin Aug. 18, and will be available globally via Adidas.com and at select retailers on Aug. 25.

The Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels x Adidas apparel and accessories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels x Adidas Superturf Adventure. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heels of the Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels x Adidas Superturf Adventure. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas