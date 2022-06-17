Sean Wotherspoon Previews Adidas Gazelle Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas is on the way.

The Round Two founder shared images of a sample version for his forthcoming Adidas Gazelle collab on Instagram yesterday, but release details for the collab are currently unknown.

A teaser shot from Wotherspoon shows that his SW x Adidas Gazelle collab features a white-based canvas upper that’s decorated with various graphics throughout the entirety of the material. Breaking up the colorful look is navy-colored Three Stripes branding on the sides along with matching eyestays and white shoelaces.

Like previous collabs between Wotherspoon and Adidas, Wotherspoon’s new collab is expected to be made from vegan materials and hinting at that is the cork footbed featuring his signature “SW” logo printed on the heel and embroidered on the heel tab. Wrapping up the look is a translucent outsole.

“Following up the Gucci Gazelles with my own SW Gazelle! Early samples just arrived and I’m hyped! Couple of changes to make, gotta add the velour sock liner but I’m loving how the print on the corduroy and the clear sole turned out,” Wotherspoon wrote for the Instagram caption.

In addition to sharing an early glimpse at his Gazelle collab, the image also showed Wotherspoon wearing a pair of the Gucci x Adidas Gazelle collab in blue and yellow.

Despite giving fans the first glimpse, release info for the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle collab has not yet been announced by the brand.

In related Adidas news, the “Hi-Res Red” colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700 is hitting stores today.