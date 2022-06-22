Saweetie Releases Icy Jibbitz With Pops of Pastels for New Crocs Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

At the top of Saweetie’s Instagram page lies a glamorous pair of foam Crocs clogs. Jeweled, glint and powdered, the footwear features the rap star’s new Icy Jibbitz collection, which is available in six styles.

Saweetie and the brand teased the range of charms yesterday ahead of today’s release. In a five-picture carousel, Saweetie flexed her au fait take on the perfect summer footwear style with colorful hair that mimicked the ’90s version of the unicorn hair trend, incorporating platinum blond, pink and blue. She completed the whimsical look with other complementary colors, including a pink cropped tank top by Farradas Knits and tie dye cruelty free crocodile flare pants by Knorts Knit Denim.

The first picture featured an image of the Crocs Classic clogs. In a “pure water” pigment, the shoes’ quasi-lustrous charms were the perfect fit for the “So Icy” princess. The silver tones and pendant-like designs of her charms complemented the blue and pink theme of the photoshoot set. Saweetie also included Crocs’ Cozzzy Sandals in a “Taffy Pink” finish.

The charms include a butterfly, snowflake, silver puffball and text featuring “Icy Season” and “Tap In.”

The collection is available to shop by entering a drawing on Crocs.com.

Last year, Saweetie made headlines for joining the Crocs family as their official ambassador. The beloved footwear brand announced the news on Instagram in October, sharing an image of Saweetie decked out in personalized Crocs. The all-black silhouette came adorned with special Jibbitz charms, which Saweetie matched to her glittering anklets as well.

The rapper herself has been a longtime fan of Crocs and has been spotted wearing the signature clogs on multiple occasions.

