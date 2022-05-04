The Sanrio x Nike Air Presto ‘Hello Kitty’ Collab Arrives Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The launch of the highly anticipated Nike Air Presto “Hello Kitty” collab is almost here.

Sanrio, the company that created the fictional character, announced on its website yesterday that its forthcoming sneaker project with the sportswear giant will be released before month’s end.

Images of the Sanrio x Nike Air Presto “Hello Kitty” surfaced last month, which revealed that the shoe will don a blue-based knit upper that’s decorated with graphics of the character throughout. Additional details include a white lacing cage on the sides, matching white shoelaces and midsole, and a black rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In addition to the sneaker, the Sanrio x Nike “Hello Kitty” collab will include matching apparel pieces consisting of hoodies, t-shirts, and pants.

“Let myth become reality as you step into a world of rainbows and sunshine with the Air Presto ‘Hello Kitty.’ From the cute all-over upper graphic to the custom-molded heel and red bow on the tongue, your favorite super cute character joins your journey. Classic Air Presto fit and comfort cuddle up to your feet for all-day adventures with a pop culture icon,” Sanrio wrote for the product description of its Nike Air Presto collab.

The Sanrio x Nike Air Presto “Hello Kitty” collection will be released on May 10 at 9 a.m. PST at Sanrio.com where fans can enter their email on the website for launch reminders. At the time of publication, a wider drop of the collab has not yet been announced by the Swoosh.