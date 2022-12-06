Salehe Bembury’s New Balance 990v2 ‘Sand Be the Time’ Collab Arrives This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Salehe Bembury and New Balance’s much anticipated 990v2 sneaker collab is finally hitting retail.

After teasing the sneaker project on social media in June, the renowned designer has revealed on Instagram yesterday that his coveted New Balance 990v2 “Sand Be the Time” collab will hit shelves before week’s end.

The Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 “Sand Be the Time” is equipped with an orange mesh upper and is offset by pink premium hairy suede overlay panels at the forefoot, the quarter panels, and heel counter. Adding to the look is the purple ‘N’ logo at the midfoot along with the ‘990’ embroidery on the tongue. Bembury’s name is also stamped by the ankle collar while an orange Abzorb midsole and a purple outsole sit below.

The Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 “Sand Be the Time” collab follows the release of the duo’s 574 Yurt “Universal Communications” collection that dropped in April as well as a series of 2002R collabs including the “Water Be the Guide” colorway that dropped last year.

In addition to confirming the release of his New Balance 990v2 collab, Bembury has also shared on Instagram of his sneaker collab with Moncler. Additional footwear brands that Bembury has collaborated with include, Anta, Crocs, Converse, and Asics.

The Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 “Sand Be the Time” collab will be released on Thursday at beaspunge.com at 12 p.m. ET. At the time of writing, retail pricing for the project has not yet been announced.

In related New Balance news, Action Bronson also has a New Balance 990v6 collab in the works.