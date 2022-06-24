Salehe Bembury Previews New Balance 990v2 Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Frequent collaborators Salehe Bembury and New Balance have another sneaker collaboration on the way.

The designer shared an image on Instagram yesterday of his forthcoming New Balance 990v2 collab that could potentially hit retailers soon, but release details for the shoe were not shared.

The image shows that the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 will feature a breathable orange mesh upper that’s coupled with premium hairy suede overlay panels at the forefoot, the quarter panels, and heel counter. Breaking up the look is a purple ‘N’ branding on the sides as well as on the tongue’s ‘990’ embroidery. The collab also features a Bembury’s name by the ankle collar while an orange Abzorb midsole and a purple outsole cushion the underfoot.

Bembury has collaborated with the Boston-based sportswear company numerous times in the past two years. The drops kicked off with the New Balance 2002R “Peace be the Journey” collab from 2020, which also was the year that FN named him the Designer of the Year. Bembury followed up the initial drop with the “Water be the Guide” colorway of the shoe and given the popularity that surrounded his collabs, it sold out quickly.

Although a first look at the shoe was shared by Bembury on social media, release details for the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 collab have not yet been shared by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related New Balance news, the sportswear brand is suing Steve Madden for allegedly copying one of its sneaker designs.