Salehe Bembury’s New Balance 574 Yurt ‘Universal Communications’ Collab Is Releasing Soon

Salehe Bembury and New Balance are back with another sneaker collab.

After delivering two inaugural New Balance 574 Yurt styles in fall 2021, the acclaimed designer and the Boston-based sportswear brand have confirmed on Instagram that three new styles of their collaborative shoe are hitting shelves before week’s end.

According to the Instagram caption, the latest trio of Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 Yurt styles make up the “Universal Communications” collection. The new Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 Yurt collabs include a green-based colorway, a stealthy black makeup, and a predominantly sail iteration.

Bembury’s version of the classic New Balance 574 silhouette features a mesh-based upper that’s coupled with premium suede overlay panels along with a special whistle detail on the heel. Additional details include a co-branded tongue tag and modified tooling that’s designed for the trails and the roads.

“This edition, the 574 YURT, is designed in collaboration with Salehe Bembury, with inspiration from the outdoors and a built-in whistle attachment at the heel to give you the confidence to tackle any terrain,” New Balance wrote for the product description of the shoe.

According to Bembury’s Instagram caption, his New Balance 574 Yurt “Universal Communication” collection will be released this Friday at 9 a.m. ET exclusively at Beaspunge.com. Each pair will come with a $150 price tag. At the time of publication, New Balance has not yet confirmed if the latest 574 Yurt styles will be receiving a wider launch in the future.

