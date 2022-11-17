Salehe Bembury Teases New Collab With Moncler

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Salehe Bembury has another notable sneaker collaboration in the works.

The prolific footwear designer shared images on Instagram yesterday of his forthcoming sneaker project with Moncler. At the time of publication, there are no further details of the collab between the designer and the French luxury fashion house.

The teaser image of the forthcoming Salehe Bembury x Moncler sneaker shows that the shoe will feature a co-branded tag on the tongue confirming that this is a collab between the two entities. The inaugural iteration shared by Bembury reveals that the upper will wear a pink-based color scheme, with burgundy hits on the eyelets and navy piping running across the sides of the shoe. Additionally, the style will come with gray rope shoelaces along with an olive-colored tongue and a sail suede ankle collar. The image shared by Bembury has yet to reveal the shoe’s tooling.

Prior to the release of his Moncler sneaker collab, Bembury has collaborated with numerous sneaker fans including New Balance, Anta, and Crocs. Although Moncler is best known for their apparel, the luxury label has previously collaborated with Kith, Converse, and Asics to deliver special sneaker collabs.

Despite an early look at the collab from the designer himself, release details for the Moncler x Salehe Bembury sneaker project have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the collab.

In related Salehe Bembury news, the designer also teased his upcoming collaboration with shoe company Clarks on Instagram last month, with the caption of the photo tagging @ClarksOriginals.