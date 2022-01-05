Salehe Bembury Teases New Crocs Collab on Social Media

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Salehe Bembury has another Crocs collab coming soon.

After sharing a teaser for his Canada Goose collection last month, the renowned designer has shared an image of his Crocs Pollex Clog collab in a new “Crocodile” colorway.

Similar to a Crocodile, the silhouette sports a tonal light green colorway throughout the foam upper and features several holes on the upper for ventilation and is paired with an ankle strap on the heel counter that’s both adjustable and removable. The tonal execution continues on the rigged outsole that provides additional traction and is based on Bembury’s own fingerprints.

Bembury’s Crocs Pollex Clog collab debuted last month in the brown and green colorways and as expected, sizes sold out instantly. Shortly after its launch, pairs started to appear on the secondary marketplace including on GOAT and StockX and were reselling for an average price of $500, which is a steep markup from the collab’s intended $85 retail price.

Bembury isn’t the only Croc partner to reference the crocodile for its latest collab. The London-based skateboarding label Palace Skateboards also dropped a special iteration of the Crocs Classic Clog last month. Palace’s version of the Croc Classic Clogs donned a woodland camo graphic throughout the foam upper. In addition, the collab also included several co-branded Jiblets for personalization.

Although a first look at the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog collab in the “Crocodile” colorway was shared by the designer, the release info of this new colorway has not been shared by Bembury or Crocs.