The Sailor Moon x Vans Collab Is Coming in June

Vans has tapped one of Japan’s most popular animated series for its next sneaker collab.

After delivering a three-way Authentic collab with Palace Skateboards and Calvin Klein, the Cali-based skate brand has joined forces with “Sailor Moon” for a new project that’s dropping in June. The sportswear and footwear retail chain Foot Locker shared images of the Sailor Moon x Vans Authentic and Sk8-Hi styles on its release calendar along with a countdown that points to a June 10 release date.

The Sailor Moon x Vans Authentic collab dons a predominantly light blue hue on the canvas upper with the various characters from the show printed throughout the shoe. Adding to the look are white shoelaces, black piping on the white vulcanized midsole, and red Vans branding on the heel.

The Sailor Moon x Vans Sk8-Hi features a white-based color scheme on the high-top canvas upper and is coupled with purple accents while several “Sailor Moon” characters are printed on both the lateral and medial sides of the shoe. Completing the look are white shoelaces along with Japanese lettering printed on the lateral portion of the white midsole.

The lateral side of the Sailor Moon x Vans SK8-Hi collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

The Sailor Moon x Vans Authentic and Sk8-Hi styles will be released on June 10 at Footlocker.com and at select Foot Locker stores. The shoe will be released exclusively in women’s sizing, with the shoes retailing for $80 and $110, respectively. At the time of publication, Vans has not yet announced the release details for its “Sailor Moon” collab.