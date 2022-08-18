Sacai’s Nike Cortez Collab Is Releasing Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that fans won’t have to wait much longer before they can get their hands on Sacai’s highly anticipated Nike Cortez collab.

The Atlanta-based sneaker boutique Social Status shared the release info of the Sacai x Nike Cortez, the Japanese luxury fashion brand’s latest sneaker project with the sportswear giant. On the launch calendar, a countdown clock for the shoe confirms that the collab will release on Aug. 23.

The lateral side of the Sacai x Nike Cortez. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Sacai x Nike Cortez collab will launch in the “White/Varsity Royal” colorway and the sneaker features a white-based nylon mesh upper, with dual underlay panels by the ankle collar and red Swoosh branding on the sides. The collab also includes an elongated midsole that extends past the heel while a traditional rubber outsole appears underneath.

Sacai isn’t the only Nike collaborator that’s dropping collaborative Cortez styles this year. Union has released a series of Nike Cortez collabs, which kicked off with the launch of two colorways in June before two more styles dropped last month.

Although the release of the Sacai x Nike Cortez was shared by Social Status, the release on the SNKRS app has not yet been announced by either of the collaborators involved.

In related Nike news, Ambush has a pair of Nike Air Adjust Force collabs that are dropping tomorrow.

The medial side of the Sacai x Nike Cortez. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Sacai x Nike Cortez. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Sacai x Nike Cortez. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike