Sacai Adds Glossy Leather to Upcoming Nike Blazer Collab

By Victor Deng
Nike by Williamsburg
The Nike by Williamsburg storefront.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Another iteration of the acclaimed Sacai x Nike Blazer Low is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Brandon1an on Twitter shared a first look at an upcoming style of the classic basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe reimagined by the Chitose Abe-led fashion label.

The shoe dons a glossy black leather upper that’s coupled with dual-stacked overlay panels including on the sides’ Swoosh branding with a black suede logo underneath the white leather panel. Sacai’s overlapping details continue with the eye stay including a set of white and black shoelaces, and double-stacked tongues. Additional details include a white heel counter along with an all-white midsole and a matching outsole.

 

Prior to this glossy iteration of the shoe surfacing on social media, Sacai and Nike have delivered several sneaker projects together including a three-way Blazer Low collab with Kaws. The fashion label and the sportswear giant also teamed up in 2019 on a pair of LDWaffle styles, with releases of additional colorways in the years to follow.

Despite the first look at the shoe from the aforementioned account, a release date for this glossy iteration of the Sacai x Nike Blazer Low collab has not yet been announced by the collaborators.

In related Nike news, Nike launched a trio of Air Force 1 Lows this week in celebration of Black History Month. The brand said in a statement that this year’s Black History Month capsule was created to celebrate Black heritage and Black employees and as a way of “creating awareness, inspiring athletes and fueling dialogue and action to create positive change.”

