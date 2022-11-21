Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Collabs Get a First Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Run The Jewels and Nike Skateboarding is in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @Masterchefian shared images of the rap group’s forthcoming Nike SB Dunk Low and High collabs on Instagram yesterday. Run The Jewels, also known as just its initials RTJ, is a hip-hop duo consisting of rapper and producer El-P and Atlanta-based rapper Killer Mike.

The Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low sports a blue-based suede upper, with three different shades of the hue dressing the multi-material upper. Breaking up the look is a vibrant pink Swoosh on the sides, yellow Nike SB branding on the tongue tag, and a semi-translucent outsole.

The Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High wears a two-tone color scheme, with pink overlay panels applied atop the black leather panels on the upper. Special RTJ lace locks attached to the forefoot while jewel-inspired Swoosh logos appear on the sides. Completing the look is a black Zoom Air cushioned midsole and a sold pink outsole.

Killer Mike himself shared an early look at the group’s forthcoming Nike SB Dunk collab on Twitter last week, confirming that the sneaker project will be released on April 20, 2023, which happens to be his birthday.

“S/O #JewelRunners Wit’e! Wait till we tell the story of how it all came to be,” Killer Mike wrote for the Twitter caption.

In related Nike news, the sportswear brand just launched a new metaverse marketplace platform called .Swoosh that’s designed to foster a “inclusive digital community” for athletes and Nike consumers.