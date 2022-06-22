K-Swiss and Rowing Blazers Are Set to Launch a Radiant Collection Featuring the Si-18 Sneaker

K-Swiss and Rowing Blazers have teamed up on a new summer-ready collaboration consisting of a limited-edition collection of unisex apparel and a special edition Si-18 sneaker.

The vibrant colors of the collaborative collection are a nod to the nostalgia of ‘90s, with most of the looks following a pink, green, blue and orange color scheme. Specific to the collaborative K-Swiss Si-18 sneaker, Rowing Blazers executed the look with an off-white midsole and majority-white body, as well as hints of green, blue and pink along the tongue, outsole and collar of the shoe.

The K-Swiss x Rowing Blazers Si-18 Premier sneaker will retail for $135.

The apparel and accessories of the collection — which is modeled by former men’s tennis player Mardy Fish for its corresponding marketing campaign — includes hats, windbreaker shorts, a graphic pullover windbreaker, a sweatshirt and a graphic T-shirt. Each product varies in pink, green, blue and orange hues. Pricing of the apparel ranges from $48 to $228.

The products will be available Thursday at Rowingblazers.com, Kswiss.com and Fredsegal.com.

Former tennis pro Mardy Fish head-to-toe in the K-Swiss x Rowing Blazers collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

What’s more, K-Swiss confirmed a portion of the sales from each pair of sneakers will go to the Mardy Fish Children’s Foundation that offers children in underserved communities opportunities to participate in safe and impactful fitness, nutritional and enrichment programs.

Although this is the latest headline, K-Swiss has made several as of late, most notably for two leadership promotions. In May, the company promoted Scott Boulton to global VP of trend and energy to support both the K-Swiss and Palladium brands on an international scale. Also, Allison Bennett, previously the sales director for K-Swiss and Palladium, took over as the new brand director of Palladium in the Americas region.